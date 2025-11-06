RÜFÜS DU SOL are set to take over an iconic Melbourne venue with an exclusive DJ set later this month.

The Wool Store will host the one-night-only event, inviting fans into an immersive and deeply connected experience on Friday, November 28th. It marks the final Wool Store announcement for the year from Untitled Group, and will be the only DJ set RÜFÜS DU SOL perform during their Australian arena tour.

For this special Melbourne appearance, Jon George and James Hunt – long-time creative partners and founding members of RÜFÜS DU SOL – will return to the decks to present a more club-focused counterpart to their Australian live tour. The extended DJ set will see the duo explore the deeper edges of their sonic identity, weaving together a fluid journey that nods to their underground roots and global rise alike.

Few acts balance main stage euphoria with underground credibility quite like RÜFÜS DU SOL. While the group have firmly established themselves as global trailblazers in electronic music, it’s their deep connection to club culture that continues to shape their sound and captivate dance floors worldwide.

Their acclaimed fifth studio album, Inhale / Exhale, marked another bold chapter in their evolution – a record that elevated their cinematic, emotive sound to new heights while remaining grounded in the hypnotic pulse of the dance floor.

Joining RÜFÜS DU SOL on the lineup are SG Lewis and Samantha Loveridge, adding further depth to the event’s day into night curation.

Renowned for his sleek, groove-driven productions and captivating DJ performances, SG Lewis brings an effortless blend of disco, house, and electronica that has earned him global acclaim. Meanwhile, rising talent Samantha Loveridge, who recently released her debut EP Moon Child on RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Rose Avenue Records label imprint, is celebrated for her emotive melodic house sound and hypnotic sets, rounds out the bill – setting the tone for an unforgettable night of rhythm and atmosphere.

SG Lewis is also joining RÜFÜS DU SOL on their Australian arena tour, kicking off November 7th at Perth’s RAC Arena, followed by the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Monday, November 11th, Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Wednesday, November 13th, Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Wednesday, November 20th, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Monday, November 25th, and finally, The Outer Fields at Western Springs in Auckland on Friday, November 29th.

RÜFÜS DU SOL’s one-off Melbourne performance promises to be more than a DJ set; it’s a chance to witness the group at their most instinctive and inspired, channeling the raw, communal spirit that has defined their journey from club beginnings to global stages.

Presale tickets will be available from 12pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, November 11th, before general public tickets go on sale at 12pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, November 12th. Sign up for presale here.

RÜFÜS DU SOL DJ SET 2025

Friday, November 28th

The Wool Store, Melbourne VIC