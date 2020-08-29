Run the Jewels have shared a new music video for their track ‘Out Of Sight’, featuring 2 Chainz. It features the cast of the film Get Duked!

The rap duo – El-P and Killer Mike – released their fourth album RTJ4 in June to wide acclaim. It came at a pivotal moment in US politics: after the undue death of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police and during Donald Trump’s woeful response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The album was a protest anthem for the ages. It was also a commercial success, debuting at number 10 on the Billboard 200. This was Run the Jewels’ first top 10 appearance on the album chart.

It was also guest-heavy. The artists to feature were as varied as Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de La Rocha, Pharrell Williams, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, and Mavis Staples.

Last month, they also teamed up with another rock royalty name in blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for the blistering track ‘Forever’.

The intricate heist video sees the cast of Get Duked! try to steal the golden hands seen on RTJ4‘s album cover without being detected. Run The Jewels’ rapping heads are transposed on renaissance paintings, looking like the moving paintings on Hogwarts’ walls.

The boys end up ingesting the golden hands, where they hallucinate a huge 2 Chainz chasing them. Quite the trip.

Get Duked!, an Amazon Original movie, is a 2019 anarchic British comedy movie, starring Eddie Izzard and directed by Ninian Doff. It follows four city boys trying to escape a mysterious huntsman in the countryside.

The inept police trail far behind, failing to provide assistance. We can see why Run the Jewels related. ‘Out Of Sight’ was used for the movie’s official red band trailer earlier this month. Get Duked! was released on Prime Video on August 28th.

Check out ‘Out Of Sight’ by Run the Jewels featuring 2 Chainz: