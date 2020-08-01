Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has shared a new collaboration with Run The Jewels called ‘Forever’, their second song together.
The rap duo released their incendiary new album RTJ4 earlier this year to wide acclaim, a protest record for the ages. It was a protest record for the ages, arriving at the precarious current moment in the United States, just after the police murder of George Floyd.
It’s a good time then to work with them then and Barker joins them for the second time. He previously worked with them on ‘All Due Respect’, taken from 2014’s album RTJ2.
Killer Mike and El-P are well-known for their ace collaborations. RTJ4 featured superb guest spots from artists such as Pharell Williams, 2 Chainz, Mavis Staples, and rock royalty Zack de la Rocha.
“Made a song with my friends Killer Mike and El-P,” announced Barker. It’s due to be a busy year for him away from his Run The Jewels hook up, too. Blink-182 have a new single, the aptly-titled ‘Quarantine’, on the way, which Barker recently revealed will be “a blink favourite. It’ll be like all our fan favourites. It’s incredible.”
He’s also worked with another rap star, Machine Gun Kelly, on his upcoming pop-punk album Tickets To My Downfall, and was writing with Post Malone earlier in 2020, too. It’s quite the list of music collaborators Barker has built up in recent times.