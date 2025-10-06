Rush co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have announced their return to the stage for a 50th anniversary tour in 2026, marking their first performances since drummer Neil Peart’s passing in 2020.

The Canadian rock legends revealed plans for the ‘Fifty Something Tour’, a 12-date celebration dedicated to their late bandmate’s memory.

German drummer Anika Nilles, renowned for her work with Jeff Beck and mastery of complex time signatures, will join Lee and Lifeson for the tour.

The announcement represents a significant shift for the duo, who had engaged in lengthy public discussions about whether to continue performing without Peart, their irreplaceable drummer and lyricist who died after a private battle with brain cancer.

“After all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it,” Lee stated in the press release. “And that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of Rush music.”

The tour will commence on June 7th at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, the same venue where Rush performed their final show with Peart in August 2015. This symbolic choice underscores the emotional weight of their return to live performance.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Lee had been working to convince Lifeson to tour again, with even Paul McCartney reportedly encouraging the duo to return to the road. As recently as May, Lifeson remained publicly resistant, telling Rolling Stone there was “no chance” of reforming Rush with a new drummer.

Nilles’ involvement appears to have changed their perspective. The 41-year-old virtuoso brings extensive experience in the intricate rhythmic patterns that define Rush’s signature sound. “As we all know, Neil was irreplaceable,” Lee acknowledged. “Yet life is full of surprises, and we’ve been introduced to another remarkable person.”

Peart’s widow Carrie Nuttall-Peart and daughter Olivia provided their full endorsement for the tour. “We are thrilled to support the ‘Fifty Something Tour’, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honour Neil’s extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist,” they stated jointly.

The band plans to incorporate additional backing musicians to “expand our sound a wee bit,” allowing Lee to focus less on handling multiple instruments simultaneously. Each performance will feature two sets drawn from 35 songs spanning Rush’s extensive catalogue of hits and fan favourites.