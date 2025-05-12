After more than half a century on the road, Australian music legend Russell Morris is calling time on touring life — announcing one final run of shows under the banner of his aptly named farewell tour, ‘The Real Thing’.

The ARIA Hall of Fame inductee and national treasure will kick things off in Adelaide on July 6th, with dates locked in across the country before wrapping with a final bow at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on August 27th. That show — like the second Hamer Hall performance just added for August 28th — has already sold out, with more dates likely to follow.

In response to overwhelming demand, new shows have been added in Bendigo (Ulumbarra Theatre, July 31st), Geelong (Costa Hall, August 2nd), the Gold Coast (Twin Towns Services Club matinee, August 23rd), Canberra (Theatre Centre, August 21st), and Wollongong (Anita’s Theatre matinee, September 6th). Limited tickets remain across the board — and most are expected to be snapped up well before the tour kicks off.

“This tour is my farewell to that life on the road — but not to the music,” Morris said. “I want to go out on my terms — with the music I love, surrounded by incredible musicians, performing for the fans who’ve supported me all these years.”

Best known for era-defining hits like “The Real Thing”, “Wings of an Eagle”, and “Sweet, Sweet Love”, Morris says stepping away from the relentless touring circuit wasn’t an easy decision, but it felt necessary. “I’ve performed across every corner of Australia — from smoky clubs to rowdy pubs, sprawling festivals to RSL halls. I’ve done it all, and I’ve cherished every second of it,” he explained. “But eventually, a creeping sense of déjà vu set in. It felt like circling the drain, and I refuse to let that be my story.”

The ‘Farewell Tour’ will spotlight the many chapters of Morris’ remarkable six-decade career — from his psychedelic beginnings with Hush, to the classic pop ballads of the ’70s, through to his critically acclaimed blues trilogy that began with 2012’s Sharkmouth, a platinum-selling, ARIA Award-winning comeback that became the biggest album of his career.

Morris recently released a new single, “End of the Beginning” — a poignant track that doubles as a farewell letter to his audience, reflecting on the memories and connections forged over a lifetime in song.

For ticket details and updates, visit russellmorris.com.au.

RUSSELL MORRIS 2025 FAREWELL TOUR

Thursday, July 31st

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC

NEW SHOW

Saturday, August 2nd

Costa Hall, Geelong, VIC

On sale details will be announced via Russell Morris’ social media, the venue and russellmorris.com.au shortly

Sunday, August 3rd

Festival Theatre, Adelaide, SA

LIMITED TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE

Thursday, August 7th

Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW

SOLD OUT

Saturday, August 9th

Perth Convention & Entertainment Centre, Perth, WA

Thursday, August 21st

Canberra Theatre, Centre, ACT

NEW SHOW

Tickets go on sale to the General Public at 9.00am on Friday, May 23rd

Friday, August 22nd

QPAC, Brisbane, QLD

SOLD OUT

Saturday, August 23rd

Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads, NSW

7.00pm show – SOLD OUT

3.00pm show – LIMITED TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE

Wednesday, August 27th

Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

Thursday, August 28th

Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

Saturday, September 6th

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

7.00pm show – SOLD OUT

3.00pm show – LIMITED TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE

Sunday, September 7th

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney, NSW

LIMITED TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE