Ryan Adams is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his breakthrough solo debut Heartbreaker with a tour across Australia and New Zealand in October 2025.
The multi-Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is known for his raw, emotionally charged performances that connect deeply with his audience. On this tour, Adams will perform an intimate, acoustic set featuring tracks from Heartbreaker, alongside other fan favourites from his extensive catalogue.
Released in 2000, Heartbreaker features timeless tracks like “Oh My Sweet Carolina”, “Come Pick Me Up”, and “To Be Young (Is to Be Sad, Is to Be High).” The album has since become a cornerstone of Adams’ career, and this tour offers a rare opportunity to hear these iconic songs live.
Ticket sales for the tour are rolling out in three stages. First, there’s the Previous Purchaser Pre-Sale, starting Wednesday, November 13th, 2024 at 2pm (local time). Then, the TEG Live/Venue/Artist Pre-Sale will kick off on Thursday, November 14th, 2024 at 10am (local time). Finally, general tickets will be available from Friday, November 15th, 2024 at 10am (local time).
For tickets and more information, visit www.mjrpresents.com.
Ryan Adams Australia & New Zealand Tour 2025
Presented by TEG MJR
For tickets and more information, visit www.mjrpresents.com
Ticket Sales:
Previous Purchaser Pre-Sale: Wednesday, November 13th at 2pm (local time)
TEG Live/Venue/Artist Pre-Sale: Thursday, November 14th at 10am (local time)
General Public On-Sale: Friday, November 15th at 10am (local time)
Tour Dates:
Saturday, October 4th
Astor Theatre, Perth, WA
Tuesday, October 7th
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA
Thursday, October 9th
Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD
Friday, October 10th
Darling Harbour Theatre, ICC Sydney, Sydney, NSW
Sunday, October 12th
Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday, October 15th
Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch, NZ
Friday, October 17th
Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ
Saturday, October 18th
Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland, NZ