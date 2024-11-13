Ryan Adams is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his breakthrough solo debut Heartbreaker with a tour across Australia and New Zealand in October 2025.

The multi-Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is known for his raw, emotionally charged performances that connect deeply with his audience. On this tour, Adams will perform an intimate, acoustic set featuring tracks from Heartbreaker, alongside other fan favourites from his extensive catalogue.

Released in 2000, Heartbreaker features timeless tracks like “Oh My Sweet Carolina”, “Come Pick Me Up”, and “To Be Young (Is to Be Sad, Is to Be High).” The album has since become a cornerstone of Adams’ career, and this tour offers a rare opportunity to hear these iconic songs live.

Ticket sales for the tour are rolling out in three stages. First, there’s the Previous Purchaser Pre-Sale, starting Wednesday, November 13th, 2024 at 2pm (local time). Then, the TEG Live/Venue/Artist Pre-Sale will kick off on Thursday, November 14th, 2024 at 10am (local time). Finally, general tickets will be available from Friday, November 15th, 2024 at 10am (local time).

For tickets and more information, visit www.mjrpresents.com.

Ryan Adams Australia & New Zealand Tour 2025

Presented by TEG MJR

Ticket Sales:

Previous Purchaser Pre-Sale: Wednesday, November 13th at 2pm (local time)

TEG Live/Venue/Artist Pre-Sale: Thursday, November 14th at 10am (local time)

General Public On-Sale: Friday, November 15th at 10am (local time)

Tour Dates:

Saturday, October 4th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Tuesday, October 7th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, October 9th

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, October 10th

Darling Harbour Theatre, ICC Sydney, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 12th

Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, October 15th

Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch, NZ

Friday, October 17th

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ

Saturday, October 18th

Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland, NZ