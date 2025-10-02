S2O Songkran Music Festival, the world’s biggest water-themed EDM festival, will head to Australia in 2026 for the first time.

The event, “renowned for mixing EDM, explosive visuals, and massive splash-movements”, will head to Brisbane’s Royal Queensland Golf Club on Saturday, February 28th.

S20 has locked in some massive international and local names for the inaugural event already, including UK house star James Hype, Brazil’s Alok, singer Becky Hill, and Australia’s own Will Sparks.

Per a release issued on Thursday (October 2nd): “Since its inaugural debut in Bangkok in 2015, S2O has become a global phenomenon, celebrating the Thai tradition of Songkran by mixing water-splashing with music and performance. It has expanded Asia, North America, and around the world with sold-out shows.”

“Australia has been waiting for something bold, fresh, and truly world-class,. With S2O, we’re not just staging a festival — we’re setting a new benchmark for live experiences in this country,” Kenneth Ngov, S20 Australia partner, said.

Fellow S20 Australia partner, Simon Coyle, added: “We wanted to bring to Australia something that’s more than just another festival—it’s an experience. It’s water, music, community, energy and production all wrapped into one.

“Brisbane is the perfect backdrop for what we have in store – expect the wettest, wildest party you’ve seen.”

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Thursday, October 9th. Click here for more details and check out the full lineup below.

S2O Brisbane

Royal Queensland Golf Club

James Hype

Alok

Becky Hill

Marie Vaunt

Will Sparks

Tita Lau

Lance Savali

Sophie Bridges