Sabaton have announced they will head to Australia and New Zealand this year for a massive headline tour.

The Swedish heavy metal band will hit our shores in September, with shows confirmed in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.

The trip down under will be Sabaton’s first since they featured on the 2022 Good Things Festival lineup.

The five-piece outfit will be joined by fellow Swedish group Amaranthe (excluding Auckland), who will tour in support of their 2024-released seventh studio album, The Catalyst.

The tour announcement comes after Spotify revealed the most popular metal bands by country last year, in which it was found that Sabaton topped the list for Sweden.

Down Under, Australia’s metal fans are fiercely loyal to Parkway Drive, while New Zealand’s allegiance lies with Alien Weaponry.

Early bird pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday April 30th at 9am local time, before general public tickets can be snapped up from 9am on Friday, May 2nd.

Click here for more details and check out all of the dates and venues below.

SABATON 2025 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Monday, September 1st

Metro City, Perth

Wednesday, September 3rd

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday, September 5th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, September 6th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday, September 7th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tuesday, September 9th

Powerstation, Auckland