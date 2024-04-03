Metalheads unite: Spotify have revealed the most popular metal bands by country in 2024.

In a striking display of global metal fandom, a new map has surfaced showcasing the most listened-to metal bands across the globe according to Spotify data. This user-generated cartographic masterpiece arrived courtesy of a dedicated Reddit user (Axxelschweiss), who meticulously gathered Spotify stats to create a detailed snapshot of 2024’s metal landscape.

The map, which was shared on the Map Porn subreddit, offers a contemporary view of the metal bands reigning supreme in each country. It’s not a historical account of all-time favourites but a present-day pulse on the genre’s popularity. Let’s delve into the findings and see which metal titans are currently dominating the world stage.

Before diving into the specifics, though, it’s important to acknowledge the map’s nuances.

Axxelschweiss pointed out that genre classification can affect the results. For example, in Sweden, Sabaton tops the list, but if you count Ghost as metal, they would take the crown. In Denmark, meanwhile, the chart-topper is Volbeat, but King Diamond would replace them for purists who don’t classify Volbeat within the genre.

It’s no shock that Metallica claim the top spot in the US. Following their 2023 album release, 72 Seasons, and an extensive North American tour, their Spotify presence is understandably massive, boasting over 25.6 million monthly listeners.

Across North America as a whole, the variety of metal acts reflects the region’s diverse tastes. Canada rocks out to Spiritbox, while Mexico headbangs to Anabantha. Cuba’s favourite is Zeus, and in the Dominican Republic, La Armada reigns supreme.

In South America, the legendary Sepultura leads Brazil’s metal brigade. Colombia marches to the beat of Kraken, Peru’s top band is Difonia, and Venezuela’s favourite is Cultura Tres.

Over to Europe!

The UK remains loyal to the godfathers of metal, Black Sabbath. Germany’s industrial metal powerhouse, Rammstein, and France’s progressive titans, Gojira, showcase the continent’s rich metal heritage. Other European favourites include Behemoth in Poland, Dimmu Borgir in Norway, and the aforementioned Sabaton in Sweden.

The African continent presents a tapestry of metal, with South Africa’s most popular band being the provocatively named (deep breath!) XavlegbmaofffassssitimiwoamndutroabcwapwaeiippohfffX. Madagascar’s pick is Beyond Your Ritual, Botswana’s is Overthrust, and Zimbabwe’s is Dividing the Element.

The vast region from the Middle East to Asia offers a fascinating mix of metal acts. China’s favourite is Nine Treasures, Mongolia rocks out to The Hu, and India’s choice is Bloodywood. Japan’s metal scene is led by Babymetal, while Indonesia prefers Dane.

And what of Australia and New Zealand?

Down Under, Australia’s metal fans are fiercely loyal to Parkway Drive, while New Zealand’s allegiance lies with Alien Weaponry.

For those eager to explore the full map and see where your favourite bands stand, be sure to check out the detailed visual above. Keep on rocking, metalheads.