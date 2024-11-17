In September, Christina Aguilera invited Sabrina Carpenter to join her on stage for a special performance of “What a Girl Wants” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Aguilera’s debut album.

The collaboration was a memorable moment at the event, and it wasn’t the last time the two would share the stage. On Friday, during her concert at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, Carpenter brought out Aguilera once again, this time to perform the hit “What a Girl Wants” along with another classic, “Ain’t No Other Man”.

The surprise appearance came during a playful moment while Carpenter was playing Spin the Bottle with her backup dancers. She announced the winner as “a little Christina,” and in that moment, Aguilera emerged from a platform beneath the stage. The crowd went wild as Aguilera jumped right into the energetic performance of “Ain’t No Other Man”, joined by Carpenter and the backup dancers.

After the high-energy performance, Carpenter and Aguilera took a moment to slow things down. The pair sat together at the end of the catwalk and performed a stripped-down version of “What a Girl Wants”, a softer take on the song that echoed their earlier performance at Aguilera’s anniversary event. The intimate moment allowed the audience to see a different side of the duo, connecting on a deeper level through their music.

As the two chatted on stage, Carpenter shared her excitement and admiration for Aguilera’s influence on her. “I’m freaking out,” Carpenter confessed. “I first heard your voice when my mom played me a video of you singing ‘A Sunday Kind of Love’ at eight years old. It was so inspiring to see someone my age singing like that. It made me believe I could do it too.”

In addition to the special performance with Aguilera, Carpenter had a bit of fun during the concert by “arresting” actress Rachel Sennott during the song “Juno”, a stunt similar to one she pulled with Millie Bobby Brown during her Atlanta show last month.