She’s been one of the biggest stars of 2024 – and Sabrina Carptenter’s popularity has stopped the ARIA charts from being totally dominated by Christmas albums and songs this week.

Carpenter has scored the post-Christmas No.1 on the ARIA Album charts with Short N’ Sweet, holding off Michael Buble’s 2011 Christmas album from what would have been almost a certain top spot. Short N’ Sweet has now spent seven weeks at No.1 throughout 2024.

But on the singles chart, it’s the same story as it has been for the past seven years: Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is back at No.1.

All I Want For Christmas has has been the No.1 song in Australia for the week including Christmas Day every year since 2018. During the 2022-23 holidays, it held the top spot for three weeks in a row.

Carey released the track in 1994 and it is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. She marked the milestone by re-releasing her album Merry Christmas and All I Want For Christmas as a vinyl single earlier this month.

Another iconic festive track celebrating an anniversary this year is Wham’s Last Christmas, which turned 40 following its release in 1984. However, the track is still yet to reach No.1 here in Australia – it’s sitting at No.2 this week behind Carey. Last Christmas is starting to be coming a perrenial runner-up in the post-Christmas singles chart, it also had the No.2 spot in 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2023-24.

All but two of this week’s top 15 songs are festive season tracks. Last week’s top two songs – Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT and Grace Abrams’ That’s So True have fallen to No.8 and No.9. The next non-festive season track is Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ Killing With A Smile at No.16.

ARIA CHARTS W/C 30TH DECEMBER 2024

Top 5 Albums

Sabrina Carpenter – Short N’ Sweet Michael Bublé – Christmas Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department SZA – SOS Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft

Top 15 Singles

Mariah Carey – All I Want For Christmas Is You Wham! – Last Christmas Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree Bobby Helms – Jingle Bell Rock Ariana Grande – Santa Tell Me Kelly Clarkson – Underneath The Tree Michael Buble – It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas Rosé Feat. Bruno Mars – APT Grace Abrams – That’s So True Andy Williams – It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year The Ronettes – Sleigh Ride Dean Martin – Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Justin Beiber – Mistletoe Michael Buble – Holy Jolly Christmas Sia – Snowman

You can check out the full ARIA charts for this week here.