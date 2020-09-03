British icons Sade have announced a career-spanning box set, This Far, set to see remastered versions of their studio albums pressed on vinyl.

The collection will featurer Diamond Life (1984), Promise (1985), Stronger Than Pride (1988), Love Deluxe (1992), Lovers Rock (2000), and Soldier of Love (2010).

The box set was curated in collaboration with Sade and band members Stuart Matthewman (saxophone/guitar), Andrew Hale (keyboards) and Paul Spencer Denman (bass). The band worked alongside Abbey Road mastering engineer Miles Showell and longtime co-producer Mike Pela.

According to a press release, Showell and the band “worked from high-resolution digital transfers of the stereo master mixes, from the original studio recordings, remastered at half-speed using Miles’ own unique restored Neumann VMS80 cutting lathe, to perform the 12 sides of vinyl lacquer cuts.”

“The elaborate, half-speed mastering process produced exceptionally clean and detailed audio whilst remaining faithful to the band’s intended sound,” it continues “No additional digital limiting was used in the mastering process, so the six albums benefit from the advantage of extra clarity and pure fidelity, preserving the dynamic range of the original mixes for the very first time.”

This Far is set for release on October 9th.