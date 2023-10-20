Set in the centre of iconic sailing town Airlie Beach, the Airlie Beach Hotel is one of Australia’s favourite spots for locals and tourists alike to catch up, grab a beer and a good feed.

Throughout August and September, it also became the town’s favourite live music venue, with a series of Acoustic Sessions hosted by Sailor Jerry Presents.

Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening, local and interstate musos like Chris Boroof, Lloyd Saunders and Mat Stokes took to a stage set up with a fully-stocked Sailor Jerry’s cocktail bar. The chill vibe of the Airlie Beach Hotel was complemented by a huge Sailor Jerry artwork adorning the stage’s backdrop.

In addition to great tunes, everyone had the chance to try Sailor Jerry’s cocktails, including the fan-favourite Sailor Loves Ginger special – a delicious balance of Sailor Jerry with Ginger beer and finished off with fresh lime.

On one extra special night, doors opened and the venue quickly filled up with eager fans of one particular artist.

Airlie Beach Hotel’s very own house musician Andy Mammers, along with his Trio, hyped up the crowd with a string of classic covers. Their vibe got everyone up and about – dancing and singing along.

The infectious energy of the performance and delicious drinks kept everyone wanting to stay all night.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

As the final notes hung in the air, the crowd’s huge applause encouraged Andy Mammers to finish up the night with an encore performance, culminating in an iconic rendition of the 1987 Guns N’ Roses classic hit “Sweet Child of Mine”.

The verdict is in. Sailor Jerry Presents’ Acoustic Sessions at Airlie Beach Hotel proved that sometimes, the best nights are the ones you least expect.

Acoustic Sessions is just one of many epic gigs hosted by Sailor Jerry Presents. Check out the next on in Melbourne here.