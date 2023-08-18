Looking for a fun way to connect with friends and elevate your evenings – all while soaking up the best of Queensland’s music scene?

Throughout August and September, locals and visitors of iconic sailing town Airlie Beach area are being treated to a series of live Acoustic Sessions at Airlie Beach Hotel, all thanks to Sailor Jerry Presents.

Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening, Airlie Beach Hotel is transformed into a haven for local and travelling musos – complete with a unique stage set up behind a fully-stocked cocktail bar, perfect for not missing a beat while ordering your favourite Sailor Jerry Cocktail.

Some famous faces are known to stop by the Hotel for guest acoustic performances, including X Factor star Andrew Wishart and Australian Idol contestant Dan England.

A roster of premium acoustic talent has been tapped for this year’s Acoustic Sessions. The main goal? To celebrate local artists and bring the town together through the joy of live music. Expect a mixture of performances, including original tunes, big ballads and foot-tapping classics.

Throughout the month, you’ll find Airlie Beach Hotel’s house musician and local legend Andy Mammers behind the guitar – an experienced performer with a big following and even bigger voice that always gets the crowd up and singing along.

Alongside Mammers, the sessions feature sets from acoustic legends, like Lloyd Saunders, Chris Booroff and Mat Stokes to name a few.

Adding an extra layer of enjoyment to your evening, the Airlie Beach Hotel is also stocked with tantalising Sailor Jerry mixed drinks and pitchers – as well as the must-try Sailor Jerry Apple shots.

Acoustic Sessions is the latest in a slew of intimate gigs and Battle of the Bands events, hosted by Sailor Jerry Presents. Now, they’re giving Queensland locals the chance to indulge in a personal acoustic experience, connect with the arts scene and support new talent.

So, gather your friends and make your way to Airlie Beach Hotel throughout August and September. You won’t be disappointed.

Check out the lineup for Acoustic Sessions for the rest of August below.