Australia’s dancefloors are about to get a serious workout because Sam Alfred is bringing his high-energy, rave-ready sound home this March and April.

After a massive year tearing up stages across Europe, Asia, and Australia, the Egypt-born, Sudanese-raised, Melbourne-based DJ and producer is back—and he’s not messing around.

The tour will take him across four major cities, kicking off at Melbourne’s The Timber Yard—one of the city’s best-loved spaces for open-air raves—before hitting Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth.

Alfred has cemented himself as one of the most exciting names in Australia’s electronic scene, seamlessly blending euphoric house, deep 90s garage, and peak-time techno into an full-body experience.

If you’ve caught his sets at Beyond the Valley, Pitch Music & Arts, or his legendary Boiler Room debut at AVA Festival in Belfast, you already know what’s coming: big energy, bigger drops, and no chance of standing still.

Each show is guaranteed to be a sweat-drenched, hands-in-the-air affair, showcasing his mix of deep cuts, euphoric melodies, and thumping percussion that have made him a favourite in Australia’s ever-evolving dance scene.

But it’s not just his DJ sets that are causing a stir—Sam Alfred’s production game is just as strong. His 2024 EP Roadblocks dropped on Running Back Records, the iconic label known for pushing some of the most forward-thinking sounds in house and techno.

The EP quickly became a staple in clubs and festivals worldwide, proving Alfred’s ability to craft massive, floor-filling anthems with depth and emotion. And now, he’s following it up with his latest single, I Want You To Know featuring Kyle Starkey—a euphoric house cut that feels like a shot of pure adrenaline straight to the veins.

This tour is about more than just celebrating Sam Alfred’s rise—it’s about bringing people together for those unforgettable, full-send moments. From the deep bass grooves to those high-energy garage breaks, every set he plays is a carefully curated journey through the best of electronic music’s past and present.

Don’t sleep on this—Sam Alfred’s rise to global dominance is happening in real-time. Whether you’re a house head, a garage gremlin, or just someone who appreciates a properly curated set, this one’s a no-brainer. You can register for Presale HERE.

Presale tickets on sale – Wednesday February 5th 12PM AEDT

General tickets on sale – Thursday February 6th 12PM AEDT

FULL TOUR DATES:

Saturday, March 29th – The Timberyard, Melbourne

Sunday, April 6th – Liberty Hall Courts, Sydney

Saturday, April 12th – The Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday, April 26th – Rechabite, Perth

