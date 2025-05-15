Newcastle’s favourite son, Sam Fender, is returning to Australia this year.

Fender will play shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth through November, supported by special guest Holly Humberstone (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 21st at 12pm local time. Mastercard cardholders and Vodafone mobile customers can gain special access to pre-sale tickets on Monday, May 19th at 11am local time.

Fender will arrive in Australia off the back of a stunning career period, which saw his third album, People Watching, debut atop the UK charts. People Watching also became the fastest-selling UK album of the year so far, cementing Fender’s standing as one of the foremost rock artists in his home country. Fender’s third album also landed him his third BRIT Award for Best Rock/Alternative Act, while it was triple j’s Feature Album in Australia.

Fender has been killing it on the live circuit in recent years, including performed to packed crowds at Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park over three nights.

He even brought out AC/DC singer Brian Johnson at one of those shows, with the pair performing two classic AC/DC songs – “Back in Black” and “You Shook Me All Night Long” – together.

“We cannot really do AC/DC songs without the one, the only Geordie legend, the singer of AC/DC, Brian Johnson!” Fender told the crowd before inviting Johnston onstage.

People Watching followed Fender’s breakout second album Seventeen Going Under, which catapulted him to wider fame in 2021. Seventeen Going Under became Fender’s second album to top the UK charts, and the album was also nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize the following year.

Sam Fender 2025 Australian Tour

Supported by special guest Holly Humberstone

Friday, November 14th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Wednesday, November 19th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, November 21st

The Showring Entertainment Quarter, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, November 25th

AEC Arena, Adelaide, SA

Friday, November 28th

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA