Sam Fender has said that a collaboration between him and Elton John will “definitely happen at some point”.
“It sounds awful to say, ‘I was too busy to work with Elton’, but I needed to finish my album,” he said.
“Me and Elton will definitely happen at some point. We just need to find time to get into the studio.
“We want to make something special together. I’d love us to make something stripped back, that sounds organic with a band.”
“Elton is now actually a friend, so I’ve been hanging out with him and learning some of his tricks,” Fender told the publication.
“He’s a legend. We were going to do something for his ‘Lockdown Sessions’ album but I needed to stay focused on what I was finishing.”
“We didn’t want to rush it or fuck it up, so I hope we can return to it down the line or drop it in later,” the artist added.
It seems the friendship is reciprocated, with John calling Fender “a very close friend”. Speaking to NME he said, “you put your arm around people like that and say listen, ‘This is your time’,” he said. “You can feel it’s his time now.”
