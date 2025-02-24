American country music star Brett Young will bring pop-rock singer Sam Fischer along as his support act on his ‘Back To Basics’ Australian tour in May.

Fischer is best known for his track “This City” – which has over 750 million views and 4 million sales worldwide. He is now based in the US and last played locally last year on his headlining tour on the East Coast.

Young is touring Australia for the first time on the back of sold-out tours across the US, Europe and the UK, and has become a country music favourite with his signature “Caliville” sound, which blends West Coast vibes with Southern charm. He boasts seven No. 1 hits, including “In Case You Didn’t Know”, “Mercy”, and “Lady”, and has achieved over 8.1 billion global streams. Last year, Young released an acoustic version of his fourth studio album Across The Sheets, dubbing it the ‘Barefoot Edition’.

Young has earned accolades like ACM’s New Male Artist of the Year and ASCAP’s Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year, with nominations from Billboard, CMA, and more. He recently completed sold-out tours in the UK and Europe and joined Sam Hunt on the ‘Outskirts Tour 2024’.

The tour begins in Fremantle before heading to Melbourne, Sydney, Rockhampton and Brisbane. Showing his popularity, shows in the last three cities have already sold out. Young has added a second and final show in Sydney at the Enmore Theatre with tickets selling fast.

Brett Young 2025 Australia Tour

Presented by Live Nation.

Visit BrettYoungMusic.com or livenation.com.au for more information

Saturday, May 17th

Metropolis Fremantle, Fremantle, WA

Monday, May 19th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, May 21st – SOLD OUT

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, May 22nd – NEW SHOW

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, May 24th – SOLD OUT

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton, QLD

Sunday, May 25th – SOLD OUT

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD