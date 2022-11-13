Global pop superstar Sam Smith is coming to Australia for one show only.

The multi-platinum artist will hold a special, intimate show at South Australia’s iconic d’Arenberg Cube in January 2023, and it will be their only show Down Under during their visit to the country. They will perform songs from across their extensive catalogue of hits, including their latest huge single ‘Unholy’.

The one-off show is an invite-only event, produced in partnership with Frontier Touring. National radio networks ARN, The Hit Network and Nova will offer fans the chance to win tickets to Smith’s show, with the prize including return flights to Adelaide (if residing outside of SA), accommodation, and bus transfers to and from the show.

It’s quite the boon for South Australia, with the state’s tourism set to be shown off by Smith on their social media during their whirlwind trip. It will actually be Smith’s first time in South Australia since 2015.

“I’m so excited to explore South Australia and check out the stunning beaches and wineries – and what a perfect time to do it in summer!” Smith shared in a statement.

“The show will be very special for me as it is my first performance in Australia since 2020, so I can’t wait to welcome fans to South Australia to share in my new music and enjoy the destination with me.”

Smith is currently preparing for the release of their fourth studio album, Gloria, on January 27th, just after their Adelaide performance (pre-order here). The singer-songwriter has teased fans with lead singles ‘Love Me More’ and the aforementioned ‘Unholy’, the latter of which featured Kim Petras and topped charts around the world, including bringing Smith their first chart-topping single in the U.S..

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Unholy’ by Sam Smith: