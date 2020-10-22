Ahead of the release of their third LP Love Goes, Sam Smith has dropped a holographic video for ‘Diamonds’ on Spotify.

Earlier this year, Sam Smith surprised us with the announcement of their third studio album, Love Goes, and release of the title track, ‘Diamonds’. Now, with just over a week to go for Love Goes to drop, Smith has released a holographic music video for ‘Diamonds’ with Spotify.

In a clip announcing the release of the video, they said: “I think this is the first time we’ve done this — it’s a 3D hologram we made of me dancing to my new song ‘Diamonds.'”

Fans can watch the video by playing ‘Diamonds’ on Spotify and scanning the appearing album artwork on another device. This will lead them to a video of Smith dancing to the song.

According to a statement on Smith’s Instagram, the video was created by having them perform on a green-screen stage surrounded by cameras and sensors capturing their movements in 3D for full 360º viewing.

“It was a mad day,” says Smith in the clip of the production of the video. Despite the constant dancing and sweating, they say, they had a “fabulous time”.

‘Diamonds’ is the lead single from Love Goes, Smith’s third LP, which they said had been two years in the making.

“I’m extremely happy and overjoyed to announce my third album (I can’t believe I’m saying that) Love Goes,” they wrote on Instagram earlier this year announcing the release.

“This album marks a time of experimentation and self discovery in my life. I wrote this from the age of 26-28 and it’s been one hell of a ride. I hope the people who listen to it enjoy it and love it like I have and do.”

While previously named To Die For and slated for a May release, Smith believed that in light of the pandemic, it needed change and reworking. In the end, however, it was all for the better, as it became a conduit for Smith to be himself: “No guilt, no shame, just the love of singing and creating and dancing.”

“I am sorry it’s taken a while,” Smith thus said in the statement announcing Love Goes. “But these unprecedented times gave me the room and space to fall in love with these songs all over again. After it all I still believe love is the answer. And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on.”