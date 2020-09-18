In one big info dump, Sam Smith has announced the release date for their third studio album, Love Goes and released the lead single ‘Diamonds’.

The artist has been teasing the single on social media for the past week and fans can finally hear the full track. The single is also accompanied by a music video, directed by Black Dog Films, that involves Smith dancing solo around a house and on the grass in the pouring ran.

On Instagram, Sam Smith revealed that his new album has been two years in the making. “I’m extremely happy and overjoyed to announce my third album (I can’t believe I’m saying that) Love Goes,” he wrote.

“This album marks a time of experimentation and self discovery in my life. I wrote this from the age of 26-28 and it’s been one hell of a ride. I hope the people who listen to it enjoy it and love it like I have and do.”

The album was initially going to be titled To Die For and scheduled for release in May of this year, but was delayed and renamed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions,” Smith said earlier this year.

Love Goes will be released on Friday, October 30th and you can pre-order now.

Track List:

‘Young’ ‘Diamonds’ ‘Another One’ ‘My Oasis’ (feat. Burna Boy) ‘So Serious’ ‘Dance (‘Til You Love Someone Else)’ ‘For The Lover That I Lost’ ‘Breaking Hearts’ ‘Forgive Myself’ ‘Love Goes’ (feat. Labrinth) ‘Kids Again’

Bonus tracks:

‘Dancing With A Stranger’ (Sam Smith & Normani) ‘How Do You Sleep?’ ‘To Die For’ ‘I’m Ready’ (Sam Smith & Demi Lovato) ‘Fire On Fire’ ‘Promises’ (Calvin Harris & Sam Smith)

Check out the music video for Sam Smith’s new single ‘Diamonds’: