Samantha Crain returns with the harrowing and heartfelt new single ‘An Echo’ from her upcoming album A Small Death.

An insurmountable amount of pain tinges Samantha Crain’s newest effort ‘An Echo’, which reverberates and glides in the mind like an urgent memory. There’s a delicate touch to Crain’s voice on the track, which breaks and shatters under the weight of her own words.

The new single is but a taste of Crain’s forthcoming LP A Small Death.

Here is what Samantha Crain has said about her upcoming album A Small Death, which comes out May 1st, 2020.

This record was written and recorded during and after some serious hardships in my life. I had lost the use of my hands, sank into despair due to the apparent loss of my ability to perform on instruments. I was suffering from a mental and physical breakdown and when I eventually came out on the other side of it, with my capacities renewed, I found such joy and appreciation to be able to create again and put all of this into this record, because of this, in my eyes, it is the most important record I’ve made and I held it firmly in my arms and carried it through to completion. I saw this as my bonus round, my second chance, and a time to re-evaluate my principles as an artist and my objective as a person. The state of peace that I came to following this tumultuous time in my life allowed me a real clarity towards desires for this record.

Watch the emotional video for ‘An Echo’ by Samantha Crain below.

The song is a devastating blow to the chest, and when partnered with the video, I can assure you that you’ll be crying in no time. I mean, just look at this lyrics: