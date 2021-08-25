Sydney singer-songwriter Sammi Constantine has created an NFT inspired by the official music video for her single ‘The Show’.

Constantine has become the latest artist to notice the potential of the NFT marketplace. To accompany the audio release of ‘The Show’, she has created a digital art piece inspired by the song’s music video. This NFT will be auctioned in the crypto space on September 20th, with help from BlockPlay.

Revealing a more adventurous production style to her previous singles, ‘The Show’ is a showstopper song. It comes with a self-directed music video filmed and edited by her long-time collaborator Trystin Sinnott, for what is Constantine’s most personal track to date.

She revealed how her new single first came to be: “‘The Show’ began as a series of notes that I compiled over a few uncomfortable months in 2019, in an attempt to make sense of where I was at with my mental health and my life,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of trouble putting ‘The Show’ into one sentence to sum up its meaning.

“It’s definitely a cathartic roller coaster of self-expression for me, after a long term break-up. But It’s not a statement. It’s a string of thoughts and a series of feelings driven by fear of the unknown, lack of control and an ongoing identity crisis between my inner demons and my forward facing self,” she continued.

“Although I didn’t write ‘The Show’ in lockdown, the lyrics have become increasingly relevant over the past few months, as it’s essence describes everything I feel now… lost in a mental prison, just trying to cope and keep my head up in such an uncertain time.”

The NFT will reveal all versions of Constantine, unmasking everything from her inner demon to her forward-facing self to the viewer. Leaving the audience to ponder which identity is in control, it plays on the foreboding feeling of seeing yourself from the outside.

Listen to ‘The Show’ by Sammi Constantine: