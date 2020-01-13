This May, Wide Open Space will celebrate the eleventh edition of their glorious festival. The festival, located at the luscious Ross River Resort — just 45-minutes from Alice Springs, is a celebration of rich talent and this country’s unparalleled landscape.

The festival has just unveiled the first instalment of its music program, and it is just brimming with talent. Headlining the affair is the brilliant Sampa The Great, who released her searing debut record, The Return, last year to universal acclaim. Sampa will be joined by the endlessly charming Briggs, electronic trailblazer OPIUO, and many more.

“We take a very wide approach to programming the WOS music experience. All of us behind the scenes have restless tastes in music and we like the festival to introduce people to acts they may not normally check out. We definitely put a lot of time into getting the flow right so each stage is a journey through various styles each day,” Festival Director Scott Large says.

“I love seeing the local acts put in the hard work to elevate their performances and blow interstate visitors away. The NT has a rich musical tradition with bands like Warumpi Band, and the next wave of acts are bringing incredible new energy and flavours.”

Wide Open Space will take place over May 1st – May 3rd. Tickets for the festival are available now.

Watch: Sampa The Great – ‘Final Form’

Wide Open Space

2020 Lineup

Tickets available now

Sampa The Great

Briggs

OPIUO

U-One & Western

Chris Munky

Lady Banton

The Oddness

Black Rock Band

SO.Crates

DinoB1tch

KND

King Marong & Tamala Express

A13

Resin Moon

Femme Funkale

Scout

Igadi Las Mar

Madam & the Mafia

Ed Francis

Hugh Winterflood

David Spry and Jason Butcher

iiah Dildz & Deadly Resonance

Flim Flam

Purple Patch