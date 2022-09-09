Sampa The Great is back with her long-awaited new album, As Above, So Below, the follow up to 2019’s award-winning debut The Return.

As Above, So Below, traverses the Zambian-born, Botswana-raised rapper’s memories of Africa through a self-exposed lens of authenticity and womanhood. It also explores the future of Africa’s relationship to the world and its global communities, as well as honouring its history.

The album features a host of feature artists from across the globe, including Angélique Kidjo, Denzel Curry, Joey Bada$$, Kojey Radical, WITCH, Chef 187, Tio Nason and Sampa’s own sister, Mwanjé. Make no mistake, though – this album is deeply personal.

“As Above, So Below is more personal than communal. The literal meaning is what is within me, is what is expressed outside of me,” Sampa said. “After years of feeling like I had to represent and be an ambassador for everyone, I finally feel like I get to be an ambassador and fully represent myself.”

The rapper’s relocation to Zambia and Botswana during the pandemic was significant to Sampa, as it gave her an opportunity to reconnect with her younger self, before she experienced the pressures of society and the music industry.

“The album has become a full circle moment for me; I was able to create this project in the country of my birth and have it be the first project created in Zambia with a Zambian Executive Producer, African visual team and majority African producers and artists,” she said.

“This is my freest project to date. It feels like the journey of ‘my return’ has been completed, and a new chapter begins.”

Sampa also received her first official producer credit after co-producing latest single ‘Bona’ with Mag44.

Back in Australia this month, Sampa will support Billie Eilish on her Happier Than Ever tour, as well as performing a special headline show at Eora/Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park.

Sampa will again return in December to perform another exclusive headline show of As Above, So Below, front-to-back at Naarm/Melbourne’s Hamer Hall.

As Above, So Below is out now via Loma Vista.

Sampa The Great show dates:



Wednesday, September 14th

Phoenix Central Park, Eora/Sydney NSW

Thursday, September 15th

Qudos Bank Arena, Eora/Sydney NSW * Supporting Billie Eilish

Saturday, September 17th & Sunday, September 18th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD * Supporting Billie Eilish

Saturday, September 24th & Monday, September 26th

Rod Laver Arena, Naarm/Melbourne VIC * Supporting Billie Eilish

Thursday, September 29th & Friday, September 30th

RAC Arena, Boorloo/Perth WA * Supporting Billie Eilish

Friday, December 9th

Hamer Hall, Naarm/Melbourne VIC