Post-hardcore trailblazers Saosin are returning to Australia in 2026 for a national headline tour.

Celebrating 20 years of their iconic self-titled album, the band will play it in full alongside classic hits, kicking off at The Tivoli in Brisbane on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2026.

They’ll play shows at The Forum in Melbourne, Sydney’s Metro Theatre, and The Gov in Adelaide, before wrapping up at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Tuesday, April 28th.

Tickets go on sale at 9am (local) on Friday, November 21st. A presale will run from 9am (local) on Wednesday, November 19th — sign up here.

Saosin quickly emerged as a powerful voice in the post-hardcore and alternative rock scenes, gaining immediate underground acclaim from the get-go. Following a shift in vocalists, Cove Reber joined the band and fronted their breakout self-titled album in 2005, which featured genre-defining tracks like “Voices” and “You’re Not Alone”.

The album’s success propelled Saosin into mainstream recognition, earning them a dedicated global fanbase and cementing their status as one of the most influential bands of their era.

Since reuniting with Reber in 2024, Saosin has reignited the fervent energy that defined their most influential years. With him back at the helm, Saosin is redefining their future.

The chemistry among the original lineup has sparked creative momentum, leading to new material, revitalised performances, and expanded vision. The band is once again a driving force in post-hardcore, proving that while time may pass, authenticity and connection endure. This chapter in Saosin’s journey is both a homecoming and a launching point for what’s next.

Saosin will be supported across all tour dates by fellow post-hardcore legends Senses Fail, who are back after accompanying Story Of The Year last year. The band have been called any number of things across their near 25 years of existence – emo, screamo, post-hardcore, metalcore, pop punk. It’s testament to the band’s perpetual evolution as much as it is their steely endurance – a quality which frontman Buddy Nielsen has required bottomless reserves of along the ride.

It’s through the songs of Senses Fail that Nielsen has forever made sense of and peace with life’s highs and lows; a journey that began in the leafy suburbs of Ridgewood, New Jersey with the iconic Gold-selling debut album Let It Enfold You, which has since seen Senses Fail become one of rock music’s most cherished, celebrated names.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.