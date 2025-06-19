American DJ and producer Sara Landry has announced she will bring her ‘Eternalism’ tour to Australia this December for two final shows.

The tour will begin on Friday, December 5th at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl—her biggest headline show to date. The second and final show will take place in Sydney at Munro Pavilion on Friday, December 12th.

My Live Nation members can access pre-sale tickets from 9am AEST on Tuesday, June 24th, until 9am AEST on Wednesday, June 25th. Fans can register at livenation.com.au.

General tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 25th at 10am AEST.

“Australia has a special place in my heart; after spending Christmas there last year around my shows in Melbourne and Sydney I knew that we had to bring over my new show ETERNALISM in its debut year,” Landry says. “They’re the hottest cities for my sound – so we’re throwing the biggest hard techno headline shows the cities have ever seen.

“Both shows are going to be insane, with Melbourne being the biggest headline show i’ve ever played, and Sydney being the second a week later, wild. It’s going to be the perfect way to close off the show’s first year.”



The Australian dates come at the end of a big year for Landry, which included her debut at Coachella, where she brought ‘Eternalism’ to the Sahara stage on both weekends.

Sara Landry Australia Tour 2025

General tickets on sale Wednesday, June 25th at 10am AEST

Artist pre-sale: Monday, June 23rd, 9am – Wednesday, June 25th, 9am

Live Nation pre-sale: Tuesday, June 24th, 9am – Wednesday, June 25th, 9am

For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au

Friday, December 5th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, December 12th

Munro Pavilion, Sydney, NSW