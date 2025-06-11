Sarah Blasko will hit the road this spring for her ‘Double Feature Tour’, celebrating more than two decades of making music.

The tour marks the lead-up to the 21st anniversary of her recording career in 2025.

As part of the tour, Blasko will perform her first two albums in full: her 2004 debut The Overture & the Underscore, and 2006’s breakthrough What The Sea Wants, The Sea Will Have. She’ll be joined on stage by longtime collaborators David Hunt, David Symes, Laurence Pike and Neal Sutherland.

Pre-sale tickets go live at 11am local time on Friday, June 13th. General on-sale starts at 11am on Tuesday, June 17th via sarahblasko.com.

Blasko has also announced that both albums will be available on vinyl for the first time from September 5th. Each will be released as a 2LP gatefold edition, with The Overture including four bonus tracks: “Flame Trees”, “Into The Great White Open”, “Fall Down”, and hidden track “Long Time”. Pre-orders are available now.

Reflecting on her early career while listening back to The Overture, Blasko shared: “I am, in a way, quite proud of my younger self for knowing that this career is what I wanted, and that I was setting that up for myself without even realising.”

The Overture & the Underscore saw Blasko come out the other side of a turbulent time of upheaval and step into the light to claim her identity – so others knew, yes, but it was mostly for herself – in a personal growth moment that extended to What The Sea Wants, The Sea Will Have.

Sarah Blasko Australian Tour

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Friday, June 13th at 11am (local time)



General tickets on sale on Tuesday, June 17th at 11am (local time)



For more info and tickets, visit sarahblasko.com

Friday, September 5th

Anita’s Theatre, Dharawal Land/Thirroul

Friday, September 12th

Melbourne Recital Centre, Naarm/Melbourne

Friday, September 19th

Astor Theatre, Boorloo/Perth

Thursday, September 25th

The Tivoli, Meanjin/Brisbane

Friday, September 26th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Kaurna Land/Adelaide

Saturday, October 11th

Enmore Theatre, Gadigal Land/Sydney