The NRL and AFL have dropped the ball for Australian artists.

That’s the gist of Sarah Hanson-Young’s swipe at Australia’s two leading football codes, both of which booked American headliners for their respective grand finals.

Earlier this week, the National Rugby League announced Teddy Swims would lead the 2025 NRL and NRLW Grand Final Day entertainment, set for October 5th at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

“Teddy Swims is one of the most exciting music talents in the world, making him the perfect performer for the NRL Grand Final day,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said of the US country artist.

With the top spot going to the “Lose Control” singer, the chances substantially narrow for an appearance by Jimmy Barnes, who had put up his hand to perform on what is the 40th anniversary of his signature solo song, “Working Class Man.” Kate Ceberano, another great of Australian music, has said she’d happily accompany the Cold Chisel legend.

Swims’ big gig follows the controversial recruitment of Snoop Dogg to head-up the AFL Grand Final, set to kick off September 27th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Hanson-Young wasn’t thrilled with the AFL’s decision on Snoop, who she described as a “slur merchant,” and she’s aimed another kick, this time at both codes.

“Another day, another iconic Aussie sport shipping in an international artist and ignoring our homegrown talent,” the Adelaide-based Greens senator writes on social media.

“Whether it’s the AFL or NRL Grand Final, an Australian performer should be taking the stage, not an American import.

“While Australia’s music industry is struggling, cultural institutions like huge grand finals should be backing Aussie talent.”

Hanson-Young’s comments come at a time when Australian artists are struggling to be seen and heard.

Just last week, ARIA relaunched its main weekly charts, by removing those singles and albums which were released more than two years ago, a move the trade body hopes will reinvigorate the tallies and create more talking points for homegrown artists.

Earlier this year, the New South Wales government broke ranks to support “Michael’s Rule”, by offering incentives to major international touring artists to hand the supporting slot to a homegrown act, while triple j counted down its first Hottest 100 of Australian Songs, following a lacklustre showing for Aussie acts in its latest, all-titles Hottest 100.