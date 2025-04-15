US outfits Scary Kids Scaring Kids and A Skylit Drive will head to Australia later this year for a joint headline tour.

To celebrate their 2007 self-titled second album, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, now fronted by Violent New Breed’s Albert Schweizer, will head down under in November with A Skylit Drive for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

The band reunited in 2019 after the tragic passing of frontman Tyson Stevens and saw a number of big-name artists take the stage with the group including Pierce the Veil’s Vic Fuentes, Escape the Fate’s Craig Mabbit, Cove Reber of Saosin and Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills.

Scary Kids Scaring Kids released their their latest and third album in 2022, Out of Light.

Meanwhile, A Skylit Drive reformed in 2022 after a five-year hiatus, before original vocalist Jordan Blake passed away in 2023.

The California-formed group is currently fronted by Michael Jagmin.

Pre-sale tickets are available from 9am local time on Thursday April 17th before general public on-sale starts at 9am local time on Tuesday April 22nd.

Click here for more details and check out all of the dates and venues below.

Scary Kids Scaring Kids + A Skylit Drive November 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Friday November 14th

The Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday November 15th

Manning Bar, Sydney

Sunday November 16th

Max Watts, Melbourne

Tuesday November 18th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Wednesday November 19th

Magnet House, Perth