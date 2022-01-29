Kanye West is allegedly spreading unfounded rumours about estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, saying that the comedian is gay and has AIDS.

TMZ reports that rumours first came to be public knowledge after Davidson’s pal DJ Akademiks mentioned them during a live twitch stream earlier this week.

“He’s going crazy with himself,” said Akademiks. “A n*gga told me, this is real talk, Kanye has been telling anyone within an earshot of himself, he’s trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I’m telling you this is a fact. I’ve heard this from eight people. He’s telling everybody!”

Akademiks added: “I’m telling you, this is a fact. Bruh, if you gotta spread a rumor that the n*gga fuckin’ your wife got AIDS, you burnt out, bro, wrap it up. It’s over.”

TMZ reports that “mutual friends” of Davidson and Ye have been “confused and disturbed” by the claims, and have said that they are untrue.

West has made no secret of his desire to get back with Kardashian. In December, the rapper made a public plea for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to rekindle their romance during a benefit concert with fellow artist Drake.

While performing his hit song ‘Runaway’, Ye seemed to beg Kardashian for a second chance.

“Baby, I need you to run right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly,” Kanye said during the performance of the track.

In November, West pleaded for his estranged wife to reunite with him as well.

Ye made a speech about Kardashian and their four children at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” the ‘Donda’ singer said.

“We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson in October of last year and the aids debacle isn’t the first time West has taken a public shot at Davidson. Earlier this month, West dropped a new track titled ‘Eazy’ and the lyrics take aim at Davidson.

During the track, Ye raps, “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (Who?).”

West and Kim Kardashian were married for nearly seven years, and share four kids together. Kardashian filed for divorce in February, 2021.

Check out ‘Eazy’ by Kanye West: