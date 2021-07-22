Superstar manager Scooter Braun has filed for divorce from wife, Yael Cohen.

The pair began dating in 2013 and were then wed the following year in 2014 and share three children together.

Speculation that Scooter Braun and his wife made have been filing for divorce began circulating earlier this month, as reported by Page Six and a close source to the former married pair had told People that, “Their friendship is the best it’s ever been but they’re taking some time apart to sort things out.”

Earlier this month the former married couple celebrated their seventh anniversary of marriage.

Braun posted a photo from their wedding on Instagram alongside a touching caption. “If just for the kids you have given me everything.”

He continued, “But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary.”

As reported by TMZ, the former couple had been experiencing “ongoing marital strife” and while they have reconciled in the past, it doesn’t seem like that is the case here.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

As per the filing, Braun is reportedly requesting joint custody of their three children, as well as agreeing to pay Cohen spousal support.There is no word yet on whether he’ll also pay child support. Braun and Cohen also wed with a prenuptial agreement in place, meaning that their assets are currently being divided accordingly.According to sources, the divorce between the pair seems amicable.