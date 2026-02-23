A documentary about Amyl and the Sniffers’ Amy Taylor has been backed by Screen Australia.

The funding announcement, made today, will see Screen Australia support 44 documentaries in total that reflect the depth and diversity of Australian stories. The documentaries will receive a combined $5.6 million in production and development funding.

This is Amy Taylor follows the life of the Amyl and the Sniffers’ frontwoman. It has been written and directed by Eddie Martin, executive produced by Cody Greenwood, and produced by Shannon Swan.

Other projects include Tina Arena: Unravel Me, which follows the five extraordinary decades of the pop icon’s career, revealing a life devoted to music. It has been created by acclaimed director and Wonnarua man Adrian Russell Wills, is executive produced by Mark Fennessey, and produced by Jessica Carrera.

Also receiving funding is Australian and New Zealand co-production Atomic Paradise, from award-winning Firt Nations director John Harvey, which reclaims the Pacific’s nuclear testing history through a First Nations lens.

Also receiving funding is major series TAMPA: The Ship That Turned the Tide from award-winning producers at Mint Pictures. The series provides an in-depth look at the Tampa Crisis, the dramatic eight-day showdown at sea that triggered a diplomatic standoff between Canberra, Jakarta, and Oslo.

Also among the recipients is The Man Who Ate a Succulent Chinese Meal, exploring the figure behind the internet meme sensation, and YouTube series Tastes of Africa and The Wombat Guy. The full list is available here.

Screen Australia’s Head of Documentary, Richard Huddleston, said: “From brave historical interrogations and intimate character studies to timely geopolitical examinations, natural history epics and fresh digital‑first storytelling, these stories reflect a sector unafraid to innovate and to speak with authentic and diverse voices.

“The projects also speak to the curiosity, craft and ambition of Australian documentarians – it’s a privilege to support these teams as they bring unique perspectives to local and global audiences.”

This marks the latest investment into local production and storytelling from Screen Australia. In September, it gave 46 local projects $12.8 million in funding, including projects from Tony Armstrong, Rob Connolly, and more.