Melbourne five-piece screensaver have announced their third album, Three Lens Approach, featuring a blistering new single “Context is Everything”.

The album is due for release on November 7 via Poison City Records, and will be supported by a six-date East Coast headline tour kicking off in at Melbourne’s The Tote Hotel on November 15th, 2025.

They’ll then play at The Dart and Marlin in Warrnambool, Adelaide’s Hotel Metro, Newcastle’s Croatian Club, Waywards in Sydney, before finishing off in Canberra at Dissent Cafe on November 30th.

Sonically, the album sees the band expand their range of synth sounds, adding classic Yamaha and Casio textures to their rich palette, carrying heavy lyrical themes with a driving high-energy rhythm. They deviate from traditional song structure on tracks including the new single, instead favouring a Kosmische-style stream of consciousness.

“Context is Everything” is “an ode to the confusion of the modern world and the idea of ‘context collapse,” according to screensaver’s vocalist Krystal Maynard.

“The world we live in moves at a frantic pace and often there is no time to gather context. Communication and language has always been a tool of power to twist and manipulate information but even more so in these current times where politicians and oligarchs seek to control global narratives to suit their agendas,” she said.

“By the time news reaches you, it may arrive with little or any of its original context. What is printed, what is omitted makes a difference, language matters and context is everything. The title of the album refers to the way that perspective plays a vital role in how we view everything, the world around us. Thinking of multiple perspectives allows us to see life through a more humanist lens.”

Tension is carried across the tracks, pushing and pulling between moments of upbeat, heart-on-sleeve tenderness and explosions of frustration and all-out fury. Written over the course of 2024, the band grapples the weight of the world throughout the album.

“The theme of the album is power,” Maynard explained, “how we wield it through language and action, how society is affected by the existing power structures, the consequences of the absence of it and how we harness it emotionally and intellectually as individuals, and as the collective.

SCREENSAVER ‘THREE LENS APPROACH’ TOUR 2025

Saturday, November 15th

The Tote Hotel, Melbourne/Wurundjeri VIC

Friday, November 21st

The Dart and Marlin, Warrnambool/Gunditjmara VIC

Saturday, November 22nd

The Hotel Metro, Adelaide/Kaurna SA

Friday, November 28th

The Croatian Club, Newcastle/Awabakal NSW

Saturday, November 29th

Waywards, Sydney/Gadigal NSW

Sunday, November 30th

Dissent Cafe, Canberra/Ngunnawal ACT