Melbourne post-punk quintet screensaver are hitting the road to celebrate their new album.

Titled Decent Shapes, the album will arrive on Friday, October 20th, with screensaver set to tour the country throughout the following few weeks (see full dates below).

To celebrate their tour announcement, screensaver have shared new single “Drainer”, another taste of their upcoming album. “Drainer” is an ode to the emotional vampires in one’s life – we all have them. Those people who utterly sap your energy, who you know you should let go, but can never bring yourself to cut the cord.

screensaver’s song is accompanied by a lo-fi music video, shot on camcorder by fellow musician, Grace Stevenson in Inner Melbourne (watch below).

“We’re really trying to communicate a sense of frustration but with a lighthearted approach, highlighting a few of the everyday things that can happen in your day to day to put you in a shitty mood,” says the band’s vocalist Krystal Maynard.

“Drainer” follows previous single “The Guilt”, a post-punk banger that Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote was “jittery and uneasy”, but a song that “still urges one to cut loose on a darkened dancefloor.”

Both songs will feature on Decent Shapes, the follow-up album to their 2021 debut, Expressions of Interest. Set for release in October, Decent Shapes is a collection of “musings on modern existence,” with the lyrics “threatening rage as frustrations rise.”

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

screensaver’s “Drainer” is out now. Decent Shapes is out Friday, October 20th via Poison City Records/Upset The Rhythm.

screensaver 2023 Album Tour

Saturday, October 21st

John Curtin, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, November 2nd

Sideway Bar, Canberra, ACT

Friday, November 3rd

The Servo, Port Kembla, NSW

Saturday, November 4th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, November 5th

A secret location, Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 10th

The Eastern, Ballarat, VIC

Saturday, November 18th

The Bearded Lady, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, November 19th

A secret location, Eudlo, QLD

Friday, November 24th

The Dart and Marlin, Warrnambool, VIC

Saturday, November 25th

The Metro, Adelaide, SA