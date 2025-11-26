Some sitcoms can’t be kept down, and Scrubs proves it with a reboot 15 years on from its ninth season.

It’s not a secret that Scrubs was getting a rebooted tenth season, but today we’re treated to our first proper look at the return of JD, Turk and Elliot to Sacred Heart — plus a new cast of interns, who ask each other puzzingly upon the dramatic entrance of our leads, “do you know who those people are?”

15 years on from the conclusion of Scrubs’ lacklustre ninth season, the teaser sets a February 2026 release date for the tenth season, which also brings back most of the main cast (unlike the aforementioned previous season). The series will premiere on ABC, before making its way to Hulu a day later — which means Aussie fans can tune in via Disney+.

Leads Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke all return, as well as Robert Maschio, Phill Lewis, Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley — including newcomers Vanessa Bayer, Joel Kim Booster, Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Layla Mohammadi and Amanda Morrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Scrubs (@scrubs)

The official logline for the series reads “JD (Braff) & Turk (Faison) scrub in together for the first time in a long time- medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

Scrubs, like any hallmark sitcom, has traded studio hands over the years. The original series premiered in 2001 on NBC, running for seven seasons before being cancelled. ABC renewed the series for an eighth season and greenlit a ninth, titled Scrubs: Med School, which was met with poor reception by longtime fans.

Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra serve as executive producers and showrunners on the rebooted tenth series. Additional executive producers include Braff, Faison, Chalke, Randall Winston, Bill Lawrence via Doozer, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Scrubs seasons one through nine are available to watch in Australia on Disney+.

Watch the teaser for Scrubs season ten below.