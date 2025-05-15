Sean Combs’ legal team has begun their cross-examination of Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in the ongoing sex-trafficking trial, attempting to paint a different picture of their decade-long relationship than what she described in her previous testimony.

During Thursday’s proceedings per Rolling Stone US, Ventura faced questioning from Combs’ attorney Anna Estevao, who presented emails and text messages exchanged between the former couple. Ventura acknowledged that in the early stages of their relationship, Combs was “very sweet” and “attentive,” and they regularly shared loving messages.

However, Ventura maintained that her seemingly enthusiastic texts were often “just words” intended to pacify Combs, as she considered keeping him happy her “job.” She testified that failing to do so could result in violent and threatening behaviour from the music mogul.

A significant focus of the defence strategy involved challenging Ventura’s claims that she was coerced into participating in what Combs called “freak offs” – drug-fuelled sexual encounters involving male escorts that could last up to four days. The defence presented text messages from 2009 in which Ventura wrote, “I’m always ready to freak off lolol,” and “I just want it to be uncontrollable.”

When questioned about which phone she preferred to have these encounters recorded on, Ventura firmly responded, “I didn’t want them to be recorded at all.”

The defence appeared to portray Ventura as eager, needy, and jealous throughout the relationship, suggesting they were in a mutually toxic relationship rather than one based on sex-trafficking. Ventura confirmed discussions about a “swingers” lifestyle and acknowledged drug problems in their relationship, noting that while Combs appeared addicted to opiates at one point, his preferred drug was ecstasy.

Ventura also revealed she briefly dated actor Michael B. Jordan in 2015 after learning Combs had been spending time with another woman. This confirmed Jordan was the previously unidentified actor mentioned in Ventura’s November 2023 lawsuit, where she claimed Combs “called the actor and threatened him” upon discovering their flirtation.

The cross-examination also covered a February 2012 incident where Combs overdosed on painkillers following a “freak off” and a subsequent party at the Playboy Mansion. Ventura, who is currently eight months pregnant with her third child, testified that she took Combs to hospital where he was diagnosed with an overdose.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment alleging sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. His defence team has acknowledged there was domestic violence in the relationship but maintains that physical abuse did not equate to sex trafficking, instead describing their dynamic as “toxic” but consensual.

Ventura’s cross-examination is expected to continue until at least mid-day Friday, with defence counsel Teny Geragos indicating they are “changing our strategy” based on how the prosecution’s direct examination proceeded.