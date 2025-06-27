Sean Combs has been labelled the “leader of a criminal enterprise” who used violence, silence, and shame to trap women in episodes of sex trafficking, according to federal prosecutors during closing arguments at his trial.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik presented the government’s case against the Sean Combs on Thursday, telling jurors that the music mogul refused to “take no for an answer” and always got what he wanted through an “armed and ready” security staff willing to protect him against perceived threats.

“The defendant was a very powerful man, but he became more powerful and more dangerous because of the support of his inner circle and his businesses,” Slavik told the court. “It’s his kingdom. Everyone was there to serve him.”

Prosecutors clarified that Combs could be found guilty of racketeering conspiracy if jurors determine he and just one other alleged co-conspirator agreed to two of the “predicate” acts listed in his indictment. These acts could include drug distribution, bribery, arson, kidnapping, witness tampering, or sex trafficking.

Slavik pointed to testimony alleging Combs handed a hotel security guard a $100,000 cash bribe for what he believed was the only copy of surveillance video showing him beating his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura at Los Angeles’ InterContinental Hotel.

The prosecutor detailed how Combs could be found guilty of sex trafficking Ventura or another ex-girlfriend, referred to as “Jane,” if jurors decide he coerced the women into just one unwanted sex act with a paid male escort. Slavik emphasised, “If there was just one instance where Ventura or Jane felt coerced into a freak-off through force, threats of force, fraud or coercion, that’s enough.”

According to testimony, Combs expected “total compliance” and would lash out with violence if he didn’t get it. Slavik detailed how Ventura felt obligated to dress in platform heels, cover herself in baby oil, and follow Combs’ commands. “It became her job,” Slavik said. “It became her shame.”

Regarding “Jane,” Slavik cited a September 2023 trip to New York where Combs allegedly “tricked” the model into making the journey by promising romantic one-on-one time, only to later expect her to perform in a “freak-off.” Slavik declared, “Before the plane even landed, that was sex trafficking.”

The prosecution also highlighted a June 2024 incident where Combs allegedly choked, kicked, and punched Jane before forcing her into another encounter with a male escort, even whispering, “Is this coercion?” – an apparent acknowledgment that he was already under investigation.

The 55-year-old Bad Boy Records founder has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Slavik further detailed how Combs allegedly made the women financially dependent on him and plied them with drugs that made them helpless to resist. With Ventura, prosecutors claim Combs took advantage of a “moldable” 19-year-old aspiring singer, grooming her amid a clearly skewed power dynamic.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations on Monday after defence closing arguments on Friday, with Judge Arun Subramanian anticipating the case will conclude before the July 4th holiday.

