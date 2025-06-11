Sean Combs’ ex-girlfriend, known as “Jane” in court, faced intense cross-examination on Tuesday in the ongoing sex trafficking trial against the music mogul.

As per Rolling Stone, the testimony took a dramatic turn when defence attorney Teny Geragos suggested Jane had only rejected a “hotel night” with Combs in November 2021 due to jealousy rather than coercion.

The exchange became particularly heated when Geragos implied Jane was motivated by material gain, asking about designer bags Combs had purchased for another girlfriend. Jane responded sharply, “No, I only got trauma.” When pressed about the value of a Bottega bag she had received, Jane retorted, “How much does my body cost?” The exchange was tense enough to require an afternoon break.

Earlier in her testimony, Jane described her relationship with Sean Combs as “a chaotic whirlwind of a dark life” built on “a lot of emotional manipulation and pressure.” While acknowledging she repeatedly reconciled with Combs of her “own volition,” she explained that her love for him—which she admitted continues—clouded her judgment.

Jane testified that she felt obligated “to fulfill my duties as a girlfriend” by participating in drug-fuelled sexual encounters with male escorts, often referred to as “freak-offs” during the trial. She described researching Combs’ fixation on bringing men into their relationship and concluded the term “cuck” was “spot on,” explaining that such individuals might have “a bi-curiosity that they are too ashamed to experience themselves.”

The defence strategy appears focused on portraying Jane as “a capable, strong, adult woman” who willingly participated in what they characterise as Combs’ “swingers lifestyle.” Jane confirmed that Combs wired her approximately $150,000 over several years and invested $20,000 in her clothing business, but stated he “used it kind of as a little tool” for leverage.

In previous testimony, Jane had described falling “head over heels” for Combs between 2021 and 2024, but claimed her initial willingness to fulfill his “fantasy” opened a “Pandora’s box” leading to countless marathon sex sessions with male escorts that Combs often recorded. She also gave harrowing testimony about an alleged violent incident in June 2024 when Combs reportedly choked, punched, and kicked her during a confrontation.

Jane testified that when she read Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s lawsuit against Combs, “I almost fainted, in fact I think I did. I just reacted like, ‘I can’t believe I’m reading my own story.'” She shared text messages from October 2023 where she told Combs the encounters left her feeling “violated,” writing: “I’m not an animal. I’m not a porn star. Our experiences are desensitizing sex for me. It’s been three years of me having to fuck strangers. I’m tired.”

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment. While his defence team acknowledges he may have been “a bad boyfriend with a drug problem and a jealous streak,” they maintain his interest in “kinky sex” was not illegal and that the alleged victims were consenting, long-term girlfriends.

Prosecutors contend that Combs ran a criminal enterprise that manipulated women into degrading encounters they found humiliating, using physical violence, threats, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice to fulfil his desires and protect his reputation.

