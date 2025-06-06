Sean Combs has been prohibited from nodding at jurors during his ongoing racketeering and sex-trafficking trial, with the judge issuing a stern warning that continued interactions with the jury could result in his removal from the courtroom.

As per Rolling Stone, Judge Arun Subramanian reprimanded the hip-hop mogul on Thursday after observing him “nodding vigorously” at the jury during witness testimony. The admonishment came while witness Bryana Bongolan was being questioned about her allegations that Combs dangled her over a balcony railing in 2016.

“I could not have been any clearer in terms of what I said,” the judge told the court after noticing Combs’ behaviour. “There was a line of questioning when your client was nodding vigorously and looking at the jury.”

Judge Subramanian called a sidebar with Combs’ defence team, instructing them to control their client’s behaviour. “It is absolutely unacceptable,” he told defence attorney Marc Agnifilo, who assured the judge that Combs would stop nodding. “It cannot happen again,” Subramanian added firmly.

The judge warned that if Combs continued his gesticulations, he would allow federal prosecutors to address the issue with the jury and, if the behaviour persisted, would have Combs removed entirely from his own trial.

Court sketch artist Jane Rosenberg revealed to NBC News that Combs has frequently made facial expressions toward the jury since the beginning of the trial and has even attempted to interact with jurors at times.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Bongolan, who has alleged that Combs dangled her over the 17th floor balcony of a high-rise apartment, faced intense cross-examination from Combs’ attorney, Nicole Westmoreland. The defence attorney attempted to undermine Bongolan’s testimony by highlighting what she claimed were inconsistencies in her recollection of events.

In what was described as one of the defence’s most dramatic moments in the trial thus far, Westmoreland challenged Bongolan’s timeline of events, suggesting it was impossible. In her £10 million civil lawsuit filed against Combs last November, Bongolan stated the balcony incident occurred ‘on or about’ 26th September 2016. Westmoreland countered this claim by presenting hotel and dining receipts showing Combs was in New York from 24th to 29th September 2016.

“You agree that one person can’t be in two places at the same time,” Westmoreland pressed during cross-examination.

However, when questioned again during re-direct examination about whether she had any doubt that Combs had dangled her from the 17th storey, Bongolan remained firm in her testimony.

“I have no doubt,” she stated. “I will never forget him holding me over the balcony.”

