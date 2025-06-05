Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing damning testimony in his ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial, with a witness recounting a terrifying incident where the music mogul allegedly dangled her over a 17th-floor balcony.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Bryana “Bana” Bongolan took the stand on Wednesday, describing the September 2016 incident at Casandra “Cassie” Ventura’s Los Angeles apartment. According to Bongolan, Combs cornered her on the balcony, lifted her up, and held her over the edge for approximately 15 seconds while yelling, “Do you know what the fuck you did?”

Bongolan testified that after the harrowing ordeal, Combs “threw” her into nearby patio furniture. The incident reportedly left her with bruising, back and neck pain, and significant emotional trauma.

“I have night terrors and paranoia and scream in my sleep,” Bongolan told jurors.

The witness also recounted another disturbing interaction on a Malibu beach in April 2016, where Combs allegedly threatened her, saying, “I’m the devil, and I could kill you.”

Bongolan described witnessing concerning behaviour throughout Ventura’s relationship with Combs. She recalled a FaceTime call in March 2016 when Ventura displayed a black eye, just days after Combs allegedly assaulted her at the InterContinental Hotel—an incident captured on surveillance footage that has been presented during the trial.

The testimony included details of another incident where Combs allegedly threw a knife at Ventura. When asked why she didn’t alert authorities, Bongolan simply stated, “I was scared of Puff.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

During cross-examination, Combs’ defence lawyer Nicole Westmoreland attempted to challenge Bongolan’s credibility, highlighting inconsistencies in her recollection of events and questioning her memory. Bongolan acknowledged she and Ventura shared a “drug problem” during their friendship, frequently using marijuana, cocaine, and ketamine together.

Before testifying, Bongolan invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, prompting U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian to sign an immunity order. During her testimony, she admitted to supplying Ventura with prescription pills, cocaine, and ketamine.

In November 2023, Bongolan filed a $10 million lawsuit against Combs, describing the balcony incident as “outrageous” and claiming it left her deeply traumatised. At the time, a legal representative for Combs denied the allegations, stating they would “ultimately be proven baseless.”

The trial also featured testimony from a forensic video expert who confirmed that the hotel surveillance footage showing Combs assaulting Ventura in 2016 had not been manually doctored, though an automated conversion process had slightly sped up some of the action.

Additional evidence presented included text messages from Combs’ phone in September 2015, appearing to show him dispatching security to monitor Ventura, with messages like “It’s time for the ice” and “Stay on top of Cassie.”

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking of multiple women, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.

Follow all our Sean Combs trial coverage