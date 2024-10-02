A well-known lawyer in Texas says he is now helping 120 people with sexual abuse claims against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The lawyer, Tony Buzbee, says that 25 of these clients were minors when the alleged abuse occurred.

“When we talk about the ages of the victims when the conduct occurred, it’s shocking,” Buzbee said during an online press conference on Tuesday. “Our youngest victim at the time of the occurrence was 9 years old. We have an individual who was 14 years old. We have one who was 15.”

Buzbee shared that the 9-year-old victim met Combs at his Bad Boy offices in Manhattan for an audition while trying to get a record deal. “Other boys were also part of the process,” Buzbee said. “This individual was sexually abused, allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people, at the studio,”

Buzbee explained that another client, a boy who wanted to break into the entertainment industry, was told by Combs that he could “make him a star” but needed to meet privately without his parents. “Once they were in a private area, allegedly, Mr. Combs made the victim perform oral sex upon him,” Buzbee said.

He also mentioned a 15-year-old girl who was flown to New York City for a party, where she was reportedly drugged and raped by Combs. Buzbee said that all his clients who were minors at the time were promised success in TV or music. Instead, he said, they were harmed in ways that made them want nothing to do with the entertainment industry afterward.

In response, Combs’ lawyer, Erica Wolff, stated that the music mogul denies all allegations. “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation,” Wolff said.

Buzbee noted that his group includes 60 men and 60 women, with claims dating back to 1991, mostly from New York, California, Florida, and Atlanta. “If you wonder why there are so many alleged victims, that’s your answer. We’re talking about more than 25 years of this type of conduct,” he said. “This has been going on for a very long time.”

Buzbee, already known in music circles for representing victims of the deadly crowd crush at Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld concert, first announced his connection to Combs’ case with a social media post last Thursday. He said he was working with Andrew Van Arsdale of the California-based AVA Law Group to represent more than 50 people “who suffered sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his cohorts.” On Tuesday, Buzbee said more than 3,200 people had reached out to the law firms in recent days with allegations related to Combs.

“Each individual story is gut-wrenching and heartbreaking. The acts complained of occurred at hotels, private homes, and also at the infamous P-Diddy ‘Freak Off’ parties,” he said. “The violations against this group of individuals are mindboggling and can only be described as debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak.”