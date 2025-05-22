Kid Cudi has delivered explosive testimony at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial, detailing a series of disturbing incidents allegedly perpetrated by the music mogul over Cudi’s relationship with Cassie Ventura.

During his 90-minute testimony on Thursday, Cudi described how Combs allegedly broke into his Hollywood Hills home in December 2011 after discovering his relationship with Ventura, as reported by Rolling Stone.

The rapper testified that he received a panicked call from Ventura revealing Combs had found out about their relationship, prompting Cudi to take her to the Sunset Marquis hotel for safety.

Cudi told the court that he later received a call from Combs’ assistant Capricorn Clark informing him that she and Combs were at his house. Upon calling Combs directly, Cudi recalled asking, “Motherfucker, are you in my house?” to which Combs allegedly replied, “I’m here.”

When Cudi returned home, he discovered holiday gifts opened and in disarray, and his dog locked in a bathroom in a traumatised state. The harassment allegedly continued, culminating in a firebombing of Cudi’s Porsche outside his home in January 2012.

“Someone had sliced the car’s convertible roof and dropped a Molotov cocktail inside, on the driver’s side,” Cudi testified, with jurors shown photographs of the vehicle’s blackened interior. A Los Angeles City Fire Department report obtained by Rolling Stone confirmed the car was set on fire by an “incendiary device” with the cause listed as “intentional.”

Cudi described a subsequent meeting with Combs at Soho House in Los Angeles where the music mogul “was standing there, staring out the window with his hands behind his back, like a Marvel supervillain,” a comment that reportedly drew laughter in the courtroom.

Under cross-examination, Cudi acknowledged he had no direct evidence linking Combs to the vehicle arson. Combs has pleaded not guilty to five felony charges and denies any connection to the incident.

Following his testimony, Cudi posted a video message expressing gratitude for the support he’d received: “I’ve been seeing all the love and support, and I just wanna say, thank you so much. It really means a lot to me, man. You guys are the best. I love y’all. This is a stressful situation. I’m glad it’s behind me.”

The court also heard testimony from celebrity makeup artist Mylah Morales, who described witnessing Ventura with “knots on her head,” a swollen eye and a fat lip following an alleged attack by Combs during the 2010 Grammy Awards weekend.

Former Combs assistant George Kaplan testified that he witnessed the music mogul become violent with two women, including an alleged assault of Ventura on a private jet in 2015. Kaplan said he resigned from his position because he was “unwilling to stand by the behaviour.”

Prosecutors allege that Combs’ reaction to Ventura’s relationship with Cudi, along with other incidents of alleged battery, exemplify the methods he used to control Ventura throughout their decade-long relationship, including coercing her into participating in choreographed sexual encounters with male exotic dancers and escorts, which Combs reportedly called “freak-offs.”