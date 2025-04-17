Dom Dolla just keeps levelling up. The Aussie house heavyweight has teamed up with none other than genre-blurring icon Kid Cudi for “Forever” — a soaring, nostalgia-fuelled anthem that’s been a long time coming.

The single has dropped after Dom’s massive doubleheader at New York’s Madison Square Garden, where 30,000 punters got a first taste of the track. In a surprise move that sent the crowd wild, Cudi hit the stage for his first live performance since Coachella 2024, joining Dom to perform “Forever” alongside his classics “Day ’N’ Nite” and “Pursuit of Happiness.”

Reflecting on the collaboration in a behind-the-scenes clip from EastWest Studios in LA, Cudi said the track resurrected “all those cherished memories that kids had back when they were younger… it feels like 2010 again.”

For Dom, the collab was a full-circle moment. “Like many people, I grew up a massive fan of Kid Cudi. In many ways, his music was the soundtrack to my youth,” Dom shared. “When we met earlier this year, he said to me, ‘Dom… I don’t want to write sad music anymore.’ So, we set ourselves the challenge of writing the happiest song we could. Everyone knows the world is going through a pretty wild time right now — we wanted to transport listeners to another time and place.”

A special “Live @ Madison Square Garden” version of “Forever” will drop at 2pm AEST on Good Friday, giving fans a taste of the explosive energy from the NYC shows.

The release caps off a massive run for Dom Dolla, who has locked in major 2024 festival slots at Hard Summer, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Creamfields, Kappa Futur, and Dour, as well as headline shows at iconic venues including London’s Alexandra Palace and Manchester’s Depot Mayfield. He’s also secured a brand-new residency at the legendary HÏ Ibiza.

Already a Grammy nominee and three-time ARIA Award winner, Dom has become one of Australia’s most prominent electronic exports. With over one billion streams to his name, his genre-blending catalogue includes “Rhyme Dust’”with MK, “Eat Your Man” with Nelly Furtado, and “Dreamin” with Daya. He was named Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Best New Artist in 2024 and Global Artist of the Year for 2025.

Kid Cudi, meanwhile, continues to shape-shift across music, film, fashion, and pop culture. With two Grammys, diamond-certified hits, and a Netflix Emmy-nominated animated series (Entergalactic) under his belt, his recent 2024 album INSANO and deluxe edition NITRO MEGA marked yet another reinvention in a career defined by them.