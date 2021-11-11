Esteemed Australian songwriter Sean Higgins died earlier this week he was age 68.

The Melbourne-based musician’s most well-known work includes writing ‘Downhearted’ and ‘Things Don’t Seem’ for Australian Crawl. Aussie Crawl was a popular Australian rock band that was together from 1975 – 1986.

Higgins also plays the guitar on Guy McDonough’s solo album ‘My Place’ and appears in the music video for the song.

The cause of Higgin’s death hasn’t been shared but his passing was confirmed by music industry executive and Melbourne Guitar Show founder, Rob Walker who posted a tribute.

“Although not a household name, Sean Higgins was a great songwriter who contributed significantly to the heritage of Australian Music,” Walked began in is social media post.

“He was a key writing partner and friend of the late Guy McDonough of Australian Crawl. He co-wrote Downhearted, the song which really ‘broke’ the Crawl on a national basis and Things Don’t Seem, another big Crawl hit. Fans will see song credits elsewhere such as the McDonough Brothers Lost and Found album rerelease by UMGA earlier this year as part of the Australian Crawl catalogue of recorded works.”

Bill McDonough of Aussie Crawl also paid his respects to Higgins. “Sean was a kind and friendly man and a long-time friend of many. Guy and Sean started The Flatheads back in the late 70’s and where a song writing team of note until Guys death,” said McDonough.

He added: Sean and fellow Flathead members were the band that recorded the Guy McDonough My Place album in 1985 (Wheatley/RCA) as a tribute to their friend Guy. Sean also makes a rare appearance on guitar in the My Place video clip filmed in 1985. It was Sean’s quirky eccentricity that inspired his song writing – an extraordinary talent”.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Watch ‘Things Don’t Seem’ by Aussie Crawl: