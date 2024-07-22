Sean Kingston and his mother are facing serious fraud charges involving over $1 million in an elaborate scheme.

As per Rolling Stone, Kingston, real name Kisean Anderson, along with his mother Janice Turner, have been indicted on federal charges for their involvement in a wire fraud scheme exceeding $1 million.

The charges were brought forward in the Southern District of Florida, where documents reveal the duo allegedly used fraudulent documents to acquire high-end vehicles, jewellery, “and other goods purchased by the defendants through the use of fraudulent documents.”

The indictment, filed on July 11, details how Anderson and Turner purportedly enriched themselves through deceit, posing as buyers who had completed payments to victim sellers, but never actually sending the money. This led to the acquisition of property valued around $1 million, according to the charges.

Both were arraigned last Friday, marking their first court appearance since the indictment. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison for each of the six counts charged, which includes one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud itself.

Anderson and Turner were first arrested on the fraud charges in late May. Turner was arrested in Florida, while Anderson was arrested in California hours later after performing at a concert. Anderson was booked in a Florida jail and held on $100,000 bond.

This isn’t the first brush with legal issues for Kingston and Turner. The singer, known for hits like “Beautiful Girls” and “Take You There”, and his mother have previously faced allegations related to financial misconduct. Turner has a history with the law, having pleaded guilty to bank fraud charges in 2006 and serving time in prison. Kingston himself has been sued multiple times under similar allegations.

The case against Kingston and Turner highlights ongoing concerns about celebrities using their status to commit financial crimes. According to a statement from a lawyer representing a suing party, Kingston “lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without him paying for it and then he simply never pays.”