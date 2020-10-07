Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump — frequently taking to Twitter to condemn the US president’s policies.

Bach recently appeared on Vox&Hops podcast to discuss how he has faired amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the conversation, he expressed that he’s finding it difficult to adjust to a world without live music. “Dude, I’m born to rock. I’m born to play concerts,” he revealed.

“I’ve never lived in a world that concerts don’t exist. None of us have, ’cause it’s never happened.”

Bach went on to address that the political climate has been shrouded in hatred and character assassination.

“When 9/11 happened, the Twin Towers came down, the week or two following that, rock and roll seemed like… Who cares about rock and roll?” he mused. “There was things that were way fucking heavier to think about at that time.

“And I think with this election coming up, with the world choosing between Donald Trump for four more years or not, it’s so heavy that it’s mindblowing. If we have four more years of this asshole, it’s mindblowing to even consider. If he gets four more years of this craziness, I can’t even imagine what the world is gonna be like.

He continued, “People are, like, ‘Sleepy Joe,'” referring to the derisive nickname President Donald Trump bestows upon Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. “I’m, like, ‘Dummy Don.’ If having Joe Biden means that we can get a good night’s sleep for the first time in four years, please, Lord. Wouldn’t that be nice?”

Bach detailed that this experience is unique to the Trump presidency.

“I never used to think about this shit. When Obama was president, I didn’t think about politics. I thought about rock and roll — that’s all I ever thought about. Now rock and roll has been taken away from all of us — all of us. There is no such thing.”

