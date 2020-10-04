Kanye West has sent his thoughts and prayers to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after their coronavirus diagnosis.

The rapper took to Twitter on Saturday, October 3rd, to send one of his less controversial recent tweets. He expressed his concern for the Trumps as they undergo treatment for COVID-19.

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus,” West wrote. “I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”

West has a long history with Trump, once appearing alongside him wearing a MAGA cap. He did however declare he no longer supported the President when he announced his own intention to run for election back in July.

Many other celebrities also reacted to the Trump news, including Cardi B, 50 Cent, and Josh Gad. The Democratic nominee Joe Biden wished the President and First Lady a speedy recovery.

In other West news, he’s appeared on the California ballot for the upcoming US election but oddly as a Vice Presidential candidate. Ye is listed on the state’s mail-in ballots, which are being mailed out, as the American Independent Party’s Vice Presidential candidate, according to TMZ.

That party’s main candidate is Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra, owner of De La Fuente car dealerships. It’s unclear if West approved of this nomination but we highly doubt it.

The hip-hop mogul is running himself under a third party, allegedly called the Birthday Party. So far, he’s qualified to run for President in states including Utah, Colorado, Vermont, and Oklahoma.