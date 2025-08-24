Secondhand Serenade has announced their return to Australia for the first time in 16 years, with three special performances backed by a symphony string section this December.

The emo-pop outfit, led by John Vesely, will bring their emotionally charged catalogue to Australian stages with orchestral arrangements that promise to elevate the raw intimacy of their acoustic-driven sound. The string section accompaniment marks a significant departure from Vesely’s typical solo acoustic performances, offering fans a chance to experience his vulnerable songwriting in a new way.

The tour represents a homecoming of sorts for the project that became synonymous with the MySpace generation’s soundtrack to love and heartbreak. Since releasing debut album Awake two decades ago, Secondhand Serenade has established itself as a cornerstone of the emo-pop movement, with Vesely’s soul-baring anthems resonating deeply with audiences who grew up during the social media platform’s heyday.

Vesely’s live performances have consistently been described as emotional journeys, weaving vulnerability, hope and angst through soaring melodies delivered with authentic passion. The upcoming shows will span the artist’s extensive catalogue, from platinum-certified hits “Fall For You”, “Your Call” and “Maybe” to more recent releases including “Find Somebody Else”, “Edge Of A Riot” and “Not Enough”.

The orchestral element promises to add new dimensions to these well-known tracks, potentially transforming intimate bedroom recordings into sweeping experiences. The combination of Vesely’s acoustic guitar work and vocal delivery with full string arrangements suggests these performances will offer both longtime fans and newcomers something distinctly different from typical acoustic sets.

The announcement comes as part of what appears to be a strategic return to international touring for the project, with Australia serving as a testing ground for this new orchestral format. The three-city tour covers major metropolitan areas, ensuring accessibility for fans across the eastern seaboard who have waited over a decade and a half for Vesely’s return.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Pre-sale tickets become available on Wednesday, 27th August at 9am, with general public sales commencing on Friday, 29th August at 9am.

Secondhand Serenade 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket information via www.thephoenix.au

Friday, December 19th

Max Watts, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, December 20th

Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, December 21st

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD