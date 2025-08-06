Secret Sounds Artist Management is rebranded through an ownership switch with Dew Process Group.

The renamed Dew Process Artist Management joins the Brisbane-based independent music company by way of a new partnership between Paul Piticco, Managing Director Dew Process Group, and long-term colleagues, now partners, CFO Brian Quinn and Senior Artist Manager Rachael Dixon, The Music Network reports.

Also, the growing, Brisbane-based Dew Process Group today announces the signings of Georgia Mooney, Spacey Jane and Tkay Maidza.

Secret Sounds Artist Management was initially part of a deal stuck in 2016, which saw Live Nation Entertainment acquire 51% of Secret Sounds Group, led at the time by co-CEOs Piticco and Jess Ducrou. That arrangement included Secret Sounds’ festival brands Splendour in the Grass and Falls Music & Arts Festival, touring, sponsorship, PR, domestic agency and artist management arms.

Now, those management activities return to their independent roots. Piticco managed Powderfinger from 1990 onwards, and guided the beloved rock band through a streak of five consecutive No. 1 studio albums, before they finished on a high – and a farewell tour that shifted more than 200,000 tickets.

The entrepreneur founded Secret Service Artist Management in the mid- 90s and went on to establish Dew Process Recordings and Publishing, working with such artists as Sam Fender, Mumford & Sons, Bernard Fanning, London Grammar, The Living End, Sarah Blasko and others.

With the development, which comes off back of Powderfinger and Bernard Fanning landing a combined four tracks on triple j’s Hottest 100 of Australian Songs, a record, the Dew Process empire is an expanding one.

Mooney, founding member of the folk quartet All Our Exes Live in Texas, is the first signing to the rebranded management operation.

“With a new album in the works, shows booked across the UK, Canada, Australia, and a growing international team I could not be more excited about what’s to come,” comments Rachael Dixon, Senior Artist Manager Dew Process Artist Management, who signed Mooney.

Meanwhile, Dew Process Publishing re-signs Perth indie-rock outfit Spacey Jane to a global administration agreement, a partnership that follows the release of their third album, If That Makes Sense, and a sold-out ANZ tour in support of it, which shifted over 60,000 tickets.

“Working closely with Spacey over the last five years has been incredibly special,” comments Fergus Jenkins, GM of Publishing & Sync at Dew Process.

“They’ve embraced the challenges of following up early success and delivered their most ambitious art yet in If That Makes Sense.”

Tkay Maidza, the reigning ARIA Award winner for best soul/R&B release, re-signs with Dew Process Records, the label home of Tyne-James Organ, Mallrat, Old Mervs and more.

“It’s always a blessing to work with Tkay,” says Johnny Mullen, Head of A&R Dew Process Records. “Her energy and commitment to her craft is unparalleled. And beyond that, she’s just such a great person. She brings a special energy into every room she walks into and that spark carries through into her music.”

Projects in the pipeline are said to include the 20-year anniversary celebration of Fanning’s solo debut Tea & Sympathy, originally released in October 2005.

Piticco continues to serve with Live Nation Australasia as Director of Touring and Venue Development. He was a co-founder in Brisbane’s The Triffid, which opened for business in 2014 and in which Live Nation bought an interest, and has played a similar role with the Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall and Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall, both part of the LN’s portfolio.

On Dew Process, notes Piticco, “standby for some big announcements forthcoming for the group.”